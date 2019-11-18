 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: President invests over $344,000 in this large-cap dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a large-cap stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15, Paul Corney, president and chief operating officer – dairy food division (U.S.), invested over $344,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 8,525 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.42, increasing his portfolio’s position to 25,189 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is up less than 3 per cent.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.7 per cent.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)

On Nov. 13, Gerald Connor, who sits on the board of trustees, sold 7,212 units at a price per unit of $53.862 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Gerald and Carla Connor Family Trust), eliminating this account’s holdings. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $388,000.

Year-to-date, the unit price has rallied 22 per cent.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 13, Jamie Porteous, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, divested a total of 12,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $100.64 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Porteous Family Trust), leaving 30,807 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled just under $1.3-million.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 39 per cent.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T)

On Nov. 11, Charles Main, who sits on the board of directors, divested 41,900 shares at a price per share of $8.17, reducing his account balance to 8,100 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $344,000.

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 85 per cent. ​

