Monday’s Insider Report: President invests over $4-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, chief financial officer Raj Juneja bought a total of 24,950 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.46, initiating a portfolio position. These investments totaled approximately $285,000.

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 21, president Michael Rawluk acquired a total of 9,222 shares across three accounts. These investments had a total purchase price of over $113,000.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T)

On Nov. 16, president and chief responsible officer Michael Cooper acquired 575,600 shares at a price per share of $7 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sweet Dream Partnership), initiating a portfolio position. The purchase price totaled $4-million Mr. Cooper is also the chair and chief executive officer of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

On Nov. 16, chief development officer Daniel Marinovic acquired a total of 14,160 shares across several accounts at an average cost per share of approximately $7.05. These investments totaled nearly $100,000.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Nov. 16, executive vice-president and chief business officer Tino DiManno purchased 2,106 shares at a price per share of $30.9554. The prior day, he bought 1,900 shares at a cost per share of $30.6494. After these two transactions, his account held 25,951 shares. These investments had a total cost of over $123,000.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T)

In recent weeks, three insiders have been accumulating shares in the market.

On Nov. 16, chief financial officer Michael Kelly purchased 25,600 shares at a cost per share of $2.60, lifting his account’s position to 81,600 shares.

On Nov. 14, Mike Burvill, president- U.S. operations, acquired 32,000 shares at a price per share of $2.78, raising his account balance to 40,000 shares.

On Nov. 14, Robert Sprinkhuysen, vice-president – business development, bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.70, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 68,000 shares.

Listed below is a security that has had both buying and selling activity recently reported by insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

On Nov. 19, David Mullen, who sits on the board of directors, sold 150,000 shares at a price per share of $13.20 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lyncorp International Ltd.), reducing the account's holdings to 30,190 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $2-million.

Earlier in the month, we reported the following transactions that each took place on Oct. 29.

Director Philip Scherman purchased a total of 3,300 shares, initiating positions in three separate accounts for which he has control or direction over, or indirect ownership.

Director Christine McGinley bought a total of 1,601 shares for two accounts (1,044 shares in her personal account and 577 shares for an account in which she has indirect ownership).

Senior vice-president Richard Maloney acquired 660 shares at a price per share of $13.67, increasing his account’s holdings to 17,560 shares.