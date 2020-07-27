Monday’s Insider Report: President invests over $700,000 in this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T)
On July 21, president and chief responsible officer Michael Cooper invested $720,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $18.
Mr. Cooper is also the chair and chief executive officer of Dream Office Real Estate Income Trust (D-UN-T).
Year-to-date, the share price is down nearly 25 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
On July 15, Pascal Bernasconi, executive vice-president – public affairs, CSR (corporate social responsibility), and security, sold 9,180 shares at a price per share of $32.16. Net proceeds exceeded $295,000, not including trading charges. After this transaction, this specific account did not hold any shares.
On July 8, Patrick Bouisset, executive vice-president of exploration and growth, sold 30,500 shares at a price per share of $35.50, leaving 263,627 shares in this account. Proceeds exceeded $1-million.
Previously, we reported Mr. Bouisset divested 41,300 shares at a price per share of $35.01 on July 7. Proceeds from the sale, excluding any commission charges, totaled over $1.4-million.
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)
On July 17, chief exploration officer Peter Megaw exercised his options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $9.28, and sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of $20.56 with 10,350 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding any associated commission fees, totaled $846,000.
Previously, we reported the following transactions.
On July 14, George Greer, senior vice-president – project development, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $44.54 with 20,005 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $222,000, excluding commission charges.
On July 13, general counsel Christopher Lemon sold 4,979 shares at a price per share of $44.70, reducing this account’s holdings to 11,572 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $222,000, not including trading fees.
On July 8, chief operating officer Steve Busby exercised his options, receiving 16,576 shares at a cost per share of $9.76, and sold 16,576 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.75, leaving 84,892 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding any associated commission fees, totaled over $563,000.
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T)
On July 17, director Willard Yuill sold 13,700 shares at a price per share of $24.75, trimming this account’s position to 614,546 shares. Proceeds from this sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $339,000.
