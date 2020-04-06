Monday’s Insider Report: President of this marijuana producer sells 8 million shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)
On March 26, chief financial officer Michael Borys bought 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $6, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase, not including trading fees, totaled $90,000.
On March 27, president and director Michael Rawluk acquired 29,189 shares at a price per share of $5.50 in his personal trading account, which raised this account’s holdings to 62,628 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $160,000.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T)
On March 30 and March 31, director Brent Binions acquired a total of 19,100 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $8.45, increasing this account’s holdings to 104,925 units. The cost of these investments, excluding commission charges, exceeded $161,000.
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T)
Between March 18-27, president and chief executive officer Gary Berman invested over $1.8-million in shares of Tricon. He acquired a total of 300,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.20, lifting this account’s holdings to 768,182 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
On March 23 and March 24, president Steve Dobler divested a total of 8-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.04 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1771472 Alberta Ltd.), reducing this account’s position to 4,752,016 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $8.2-million.
Last month, we reported that between March 11-16, founder, director, senior strategic advisor to the board, and the company’s former chief executive officer Terry Booth sold a total of 12,161,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.13 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lola Ventures Inc). Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $13-million.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)
Between March 27 and March 31, executive chairman John Thornton sold a total of 2,632,153 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$19.06, leaving 1,627,346 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded US $50-million.
**
