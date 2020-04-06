 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: President of this marijuana producer sells 8 million shares

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)

On March 26, chief financial officer Michael Borys bought 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $6, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase, not including trading fees, totaled $90,000.

On March 27, president and director Michael Rawluk acquired 29,189 shares at a price per share of $5.50 in his personal trading account, which raised this account’s holdings to 62,628 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $160,000.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T)

On March 30 and March 31, director Brent Binions acquired a total of 19,100 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $8.45, increasing this account’s holdings to 104,925 units. The cost of these investments, excluding commission charges, exceeded $161,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T)

Between March 18-27, president and chief executive officer Gary Berman invested over $1.8-million in shares of Tricon. He acquired a total of 300,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.20, lifting this account’s holdings to 768,182 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

On March 23 and March 24, president Steve Dobler divested a total of 8-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.04 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1771472 Alberta Ltd.), reducing this account’s position to 4,752,016 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $8.2-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, we reported that between March 11-16, founder, director, senior strategic advisor to the board, and the company’s former chief executive officer Terry Booth sold a total of 12,161,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.13 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lola Ventures Inc). Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $13-million.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

Between March 27 and March 31, executive chairman John Thornton sold a total of 2,632,153 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$19.06, leaving 1,627,346 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded US $50-million.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies