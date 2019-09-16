Monday’s Insider Report: : President tops up his investment in this security yielding over 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)
On Sept. 6, president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gitlin purchased 3,000 units at a price per unit of $25.905, increasing his account’s holdings to 30,942 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $77,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T)
On Sept. 6, Pascal Grenier, vice-president – global operations, technologies and innovation, exercised his options, receiving 20,825 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $15.42, and sold 20,825 shares at an average price per share of roughly $34.24 with 8,335 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $392,000.
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)
On Sept. 6, Richard Evans, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 3,472 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.98, and sold 3,472 shares at an average price per share of roughly $105.73, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission fees, exceeded $315,000.
Open Text Corporation (OTEX-T)
On Sept. 9, James McGourlay, executive vice-president – customer operations, exercised his options, receiving 51,855 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$25.85, and sold 51,855 shares at a price per share of US$41.2305 with 12,800 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over US$797,000.
On Sept. 5, chief information officer David Jamieson exercised his options, receiving 4,974 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$26, and sold 7,413 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$24.50, leaving 6,073 shares in his account.