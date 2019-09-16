 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s Insider Report: : President tops up his investment in this security yielding over 5%

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: : President tops up his investment in this security yielding over 5%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)

On Sept. 6, president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gitlin purchased 3,000 units at a price per unit of $25.905, increasing his account’s holdings to 30,942 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $77,000.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On Sept. 6, Pascal Grenier, vice-president – global operations, technologies and innovation, exercised his options, receiving 20,825 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $15.42, and sold 20,825 shares at an average price per share of roughly $34.24 with 8,335 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $392,000.

Story continues below advertisement

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

On Sept. 6, Richard Evans, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 3,472 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.98, and sold 3,472 shares at an average price per share of roughly $105.73, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission fees, exceeded $315,000.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX-T)

On Sept. 9, James McGourlay, executive vice-president – customer operations, exercised his options, receiving 51,855 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$25.85, and sold 51,855 shares at a price per share of US$41.2305 with 12,800 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over US$797,000.

On Sept. 5, chief information officer David Jamieson exercised his options, receiving 4,974 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$26, and sold 7,413 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$24.50, leaving 6,073 shares in his account.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter