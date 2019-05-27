Monday’s Insider Report: Presidents are buying these two stocks on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T)
The stock price is currently trading around the mid-$7 level, down sharply year-over-year. Last year, the share price was above $10.
On May 17, president and chief responsible officer Michael Cooper invested over $4-million in shares of Dream, a real estate company with over $15-billion of assets under management. He purchased 537,600 shares at a cost per share of $7.45 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the account’s holdings to 1,553,100 shares.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)
On May 15, president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris invested nearly $265,000 in shares of West Fraser. He acquired 4,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $58.87, lifting his portfolio’s position to 25,227 shares.
On May 13, Keith Carter, vice-president – pulp and energy operations, invested roughly $79,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 1,320 shares at an average price per share of approximately $59.86, increasing his account’s holdings to 4,520 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)
On May 17, president, chief executive officer and director Nolan Watson sold 373,500 shares at a price per share of $7, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 707,790 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $2.6-million.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading activity with both buying and selling transactions reported by insiders.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
Between May 10 and May 13, Michael Shaunwhite, who sits on the board of directors, invested approximately US$600,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 15,000 shares across two accounts for which he has indirect ownership at an average price per share of roughly US$39.99.
On May 9, James McGourlay, executive vice-president – customer operations, sold 2,640 shares at a price per share of $53.85, trimming his account balance to 12,800 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over $142,000.