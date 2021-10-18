Monday’s Insider Report: Selling activity outweighs buying action with these trades by company leaders

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CMC-X)
On Oct. 13, chairman of the board and president Don Allan acquired 170,000 shares at a price per share of 57.57 cents, increasing this particular account’s position to 22,743,399 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $97,000, excluding trading fees.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)
Between Oct. 7 and 13, vice-president of engineering and chief operating officer JP Lachance acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.625, after which this specific account held 152,150 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $192,000, not including commission charges.
On Oct. 13, vice-president of business development Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $9.42. Previously, we reported that between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, Mr. Robinson invested over $185,000 in shares of Peyto. He purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.28. After these transactions, this particular account held 396,507 shares.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
In recent weeks, multiple company leaders have been selling shares in the public market.
On Oct. 8, founder and executive chairman of the board Alain Bouchard sold 6,351,895 class B shares at a price per share of $47.23 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Les Développements Orano Inc.), reducing this specific account’s holdings to 5,512,974 shares. Proceeds from this sale totaled $300-million, not including commission charges.
Previously, we reported the following transactions.
On Sept. 23 and 24, director Réal Plourde divested a total of 1,201,183 class B shares at an average price per share of roughly $48, leaving 7,735,917 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $57-million, not including trading fees.
Mr. Plourde is the former chairman of the board (between 2011 and 2014) and held numerous senior management positions at the company before retiring.
On Sept. 23 and 24, co-founder and director Richard Fortin sold a total of 1,799,911 class B shares at an average price per share of approximately $48 for two accounts, eliminating the positions in both of these accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $86-million, excluding commission charges.
Mr. Fortin is the company’s former chief financial officer and chairman of the board (between 2008 and 2011).
On Sept. 23 and 24, co-founder and director Jacques D’Amours sold a total of 3,411,988 class A shares at an average price per share of approximately $48, trimming this particular account’s position to 12,301,872 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $163-million, excluding commission fees.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
On Oct. 7, senior vice-president of real estate lending Jeff Bowling divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $37.99, taking this account’s position down to 559 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $76,000, excluding trading fees.
Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T)
Between Oct. 1 and 14, director and chief technology officer Rakesh Patel divested 166,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $14.24 with 49,700 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $2.3-million, excluding trading fees.
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)
On Oct. 7, Matthew Andrews, vice-president – environmental, exercised his options, receiving 13,599 shares at a cost per share of $9.76, and sold 13,599 shares at a price per share of $30, leaving 32,783 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $275,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
