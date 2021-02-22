Monday’s Insider Report: Senior executive scoops up shares in this energy stock yielding over 3%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
On Feb. 8, Joe Vetrone, senior vice-president of operations services, invested over $222,000 in shares of Suncor. He purchased a total of 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $22.23 for two accounts.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share or 84 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield of over 3 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On Feb. 16, Tom Elliott, senior vice-president – investor relations, divested 16,712 shares at a price per share of $9, leaving 174,007 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $150,000, excluding trading fees.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On Feb. 12, vice-president of human resources Geneviève Bich exercised her options, receiving 8,291 shares at a cost per share of $21.90, and sold 8,291 shares at a price per share of $54.3039. Net proceeds totaled over $268,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T)
On Feb. 11, director Christian Milau divested 200,000 shares at a price per share of $1.3022, leaving 461,500 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $260,000, not including trading fees.
Between Feb. 9-11, chairman Robert Dickinson sold a total of 372,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.08, after which this particular account held 2,165,664 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $402,000, excluding commission charges.
