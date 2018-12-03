Monday’s Insider Report: Senior executive trades nearly $2-million worth of shares in this blue-chip stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)

On Nov. 26, Peter Bentley, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.07 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Solo Estates Limited), doubling the account’s holdings to 20,000 shares.

Last week, we reported the following trades in the company.

On Nov. 19, chairman of the board Conrad Pinette purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $18.2389, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 20,000 shares.

That day, director William Stinson acquired 6,000 shares increasing his account balance to 20,000 shares.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFP-T)

On Nov. 27, director Peter Bentley purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $19.6241 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Solo Estates Limited). The prior day, the bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.5266 for this account. After these transactions, the account held 278,269 shares.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T)

On Nov. 22, director Gene Kruger invested just over $101,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 11,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.58, initiating a position in his RRSP.

--

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Nov. 27, Doug MacDonald, senior vice-president - rail centric supply chain growth, exercised his options, receiving 6,400 shares, and sold 17,873 shares at an average price per share of approximately $111.49. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $2-million.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)

On Nov. 26, vice-president and general counsel Mark McClendon exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (3,750) at an average price per share above $52, eliminating his portfolio’s position.