Inside the Market

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Several yield plays that management executives are buying

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABST-T)

On Aug. 24, president, chief executive officer, and director Christy Wyatt purchased 9,100 shares at a cost per share of US$11.72, increasing this particular account’s position to 94,486 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$106,000.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T)

On Aug. 30, founder, president, chief executive officer and trustee Michael Emory invested over $147,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired 3,400 units at a price per unit of $43.24, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 117,851 units.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On Aug. 31, group head of Canadian Banking Dan Rees invested over $157,000 in shares of this bank stock. He acquired 2,000 shares at a price per share of $78.67, after which this specific account held 20,021 shares.

On Aug. 26, Don Callahan bought 1,000 shares at a cost per share of US$63.005 initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase totaled over US$63,000.

Mr. Callahan was appointed to the company’s board of directors in June 2021.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Bill Gates, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 841,114 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$119.39 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust) with 13,066,169 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over US$100-million, not including commission charges.

Over these two trading sessions, Mr. Gates also divested a total of 841,114 shares at an average price per share of US$119.39 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Cascade Investment L.L.C.), leaving 76,946,317 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded U.S. $100-million, excluding trading fees.

