Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

Between Aug. 25-30, vice-president of corporate development Todd Anthony bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.94, increasing this particular account’s position to 190,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $149,000.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP-UN-T)

Between Aug. 17 and Sept. 1, trustee Manfred Walt acquired a total of 10,500 units at an average price per unit of roughly $17.29 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Walt & Co.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 59,979 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $181,000.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU-UN-T)

On Aug. 26, Glenn Hynes invested over $187,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired 10,000 units at a price per unit of approximately $18.74, initiating a position in this particular account.

In Aug., Mr. Hynes was appointed to Summit’s Board of Trustees.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6, Melinda Gates, with an ownership position that exceeded 10 per cent, sold a total of 1,858,426 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$122.21 for an account in which she has control or direction over (private charity), after which this specific account held 576,574 shares. Proceeds totaled over US$227-million, excluding trading fees.

