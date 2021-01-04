Monday’s Insider Report: Six million dollar trades reported by company leaders

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Ayr Strategies Inc. (AYR-A-CN)
On Dec. 23, Glenn Isaacson, who was appointed to the board of directors in 2020, invested over US$433,000 in shares of this cannabis stock. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of US $21.695.
In 2020, the share price more than doubled in value, climbing over 140 per cent.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU-UN-T)
On Dec. 18, chief executive officer and trustee Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 units at a price per unit of $13.39 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this investment exceeded $130,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-T)
Between Dec. 22-29, chairman of the board Sheldon Pollack divested a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.11 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Ov2 Capital Inc.). Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.7-million.
On Dec. 22-23, co-founder, chief executive officer and director Tal Hayek sold a total of 544,510 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.95, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 2,322,407 shares. Proceeds totaled over $9.2-million, not including commission charges.
On Dec. 22-23, co-founder, chief business development officer, corporate secretary and director Joe Ontman sold a total of 472,963 shares at an average price per share of approximately $19.93, leaving 2,302,894 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $9.4-million, not including trading fees.
On Dec. 22-23, co-founder and vice-president of client operations Rachel Kapcan sold a total of 467,357 shares at an average price per share of roughly $15.15 with 1,858,513 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $7-million, excluding trading fees.
Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, director Roger Dent divested a total of 45,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $18.38 for two accounts. Proceeds totaled over $827,000, excluding trading fees.
Previously, we reported that on Dec. 22, chief financial officer Jonathan Pollack sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $20.6904. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $10-million, not including commission charges.
In 2020, the share price rallied over 900 per cent.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
On Dec. 29, director Herbert Pinder sold 238,000 shares at a price per share of $5.9641 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (TSR Investments). Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.4-million, not including commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.