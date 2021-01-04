Monday’s Insider Report: Six million dollar trades reported by company leaders

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Six million dollar trades reported by company leaders

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Ayr Strategies Inc. (AYR-A-CN)

On Dec. 23, Glenn Isaacson, who was appointed to the board of directors in 2020, invested over US$433,000 in shares of this cannabis stock. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of US $21.695.

In 2020, the share price more than doubled in value, climbing over 140 per cent.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU-UN-T)

On Dec. 18, chief executive officer and trustee Paul Dykeman acquired 9,745 units at a price per unit of $13.39 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this investment exceeded $130,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-T)

Between Dec. 22-29, chairman of the board Sheldon Pollack divested a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.11 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Ov2 Capital Inc.). Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.7-million.

On Dec. 22-23, co-founder, chief executive officer and director Tal Hayek sold a total of 544,510 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.95, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 2,322,407 shares. Proceeds totaled over $9.2-million, not including commission charges.

On Dec. 22-23, co-founder, chief business development officer, corporate secretary and director Joe Ontman sold a total of 472,963 shares at an average price per share of approximately $19.93, leaving 2,302,894 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $9.4-million, not including trading fees.

On Dec. 22-23, co-founder and vice-president of client operations Rachel Kapcan sold a total of 467,357 shares at an average price per share of roughly $15.15 with 1,858,513 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $7-million, excluding trading fees.

Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, director Roger Dent divested a total of 45,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $18.38 for two accounts. Proceeds totaled over $827,000, excluding trading fees.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, we reported that on Dec. 22, chief financial officer Jonathan Pollack sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $20.6904. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $10-million, not including commission charges.

In 2020, the share price rallied over 900 per cent.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Dec. 29, director Herbert Pinder sold 238,000 shares at a price per share of $5.9641 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (TSR Investments). Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.4-million, not including commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies