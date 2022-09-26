Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T)

On Sept. 19, president and chief executive officer Michael Medline acquired 9,700 shares at a price per share of $35.896, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 86,344 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $348,000, not including trading fees.

On Sept. 15, the share price tumbled 5 per cent on high volume after the company reported its lower-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. Earnings per share came in at 71 cents, below the consensus estimate of 74 cents.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

On Sept. 22, Eric Beutel bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $47.50 for an account in which he has control or direction over (DEBRIC Holdings Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 34,200 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $237,000, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Beutel served on Equitable’s board of directors between 1994 and 2021.

Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T)

Between Sept. 19–21, Yanick Blanchard invested over $1-million in shares of Medical Facilities. He purchased a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.81, initiating a position in this specific account.

On Sept. 13, the company announced the addition of Mr. Blanchard to the company’s board of directors, subject to regulatory clearance. He is the former managing director and global head of corporate and investment banking at National Bank of Canada.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Sept. 9, director William McAdam sold a total of 36,197 shares at a price per share of $18.1291 for two accounts. Proceeds totaled over $656,000, not including commission charges. After these sales, one account did not hold any shares and the other account held 88,641 shares.

