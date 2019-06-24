Monday’s Insider Report: Three are buyers after this dividend stock plunges

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR-X)
Between June 13 and June 20, executive chairman and interim chief executive officer Greg Gibson acquired a total of 69,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.09, raising his portfolio’s holdings to 113,000 shares. The cost of these purchases, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $144,000.
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)
On June 13, three management executives were buyers in the public market after the stock price plunged from the mid-$40 level to below $40.
President and chief operating officer Carl Colizza bought 7,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $39.61, raising his account’s holdings to 23,374 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $285,000.
Chief human resources officer Gaétane Wagner invested over $149,000 in shares of Saputo. She acquired 3,750 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.85, increasing her account balance to 29,575 shares.
Martin Gagnon, chief acquisition and strategic development officer, invested roughly $139,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 3,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.69, lifting his portfolio’s position to 7,884 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)
Between June 17 and June 20, Phil Wilson, vice-president – technical, exercised his options, receiving 18,000 shares at a cost per share of $31.45, and sold 18,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $108.36, leaving 11,139 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $1.3-million.
On June 20, chief financial officer Sandip Rana exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $31.39, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $111.266 with 34,750 share remaining in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $1.1-million.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)
Between June 3 and June 13, Rick Young, senior vice-president – operations, supply chain and purchasing, exercised his options, receiving 63,800 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $21.32, and sold 54,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.07, leaving 195,433 shares in his portfolio.
On June 12, Ian Henry, senior vice-president – people, exercised his options, receiving 8,800 shares at a cost per share of $20.28, and sold 8.800 shares at a price per share of $30.95, with a remaining account balance of 14,197 shares. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $93,000.