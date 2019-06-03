Monday’s Insider Report: Three CEOs are trading these dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
On May 24, Brian MacDonald, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 3,000 shares at a cost per share of US$31.12, lifting his account’s holdings to 8,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$93,000.
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)
On May 23, president and chief executive officer Anthony Marino invested over $86,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 3,000 shares at a price per share of $28.70, increasing his portfolio’s position to 368,987 shares.
***
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
On May 28, Doug McGregor, group head of RBC Capital Markets and RBC Investor and Treasury Services and chairman and chief executive officer of RBC Capital Markets, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $74.392, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $104.4635 with 54,675 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission fees, totaled over $300,000.
TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)
On May 27, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 56,100 shares at a cost per share of $16.46 and sold 56,100 shares at a price per share of $43.76, leaving over 4-million shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, exceeded $1.5-million.