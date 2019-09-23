 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s Insider Report: Three dividend stocks that board members are buying

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Three dividend stocks that board members are buying

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T)

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20, Edward Kernaghan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $344,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 99,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.63 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited). After these transactions, the account held 5,499,900 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share or 36 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)

Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, chairman Jim Pantelidis bought a total of 8,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $17.31, increasing his portfolio's position to 34,500 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including commission charges, exceeded $138,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.75 US cents per share or 59 US cents per share yearly, translating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)

On Sept. 18, chair Katherine Lehman purchased 1,500 shares at a price per share of $40, lifting her account's holdings to 5,500 shares. The cost of this investment, not including trading fees, was $60,000.

Stella-Jones pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share or 56 cents per share yearly, representing a current annualized yield of 1.4 per cent.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, director Ed Yurkowski sold a total of 54,048 shares at a price per share of $2.10 for two accounts, eliminating the holdings in both of these accounts. He sold 51,351 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (Yurkowski Joint Partner Trust), and divested 2,697 shares from his personal trading account. Proceed from these sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $113,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter