Monday’s Insider Report: Three dividend stocks that board members are buying

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T)
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20, Edward Kernaghan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $344,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 99,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.63 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited). After these transactions, the account held 5,499,900 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share or 36 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)
Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, chairman Jim Pantelidis bought a total of 8,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $17.31, increasing his portfolio's position to 34,500 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including commission charges, exceeded $138,000.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.75 US cents per share or 59 US cents per share yearly, translating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)
On Sept. 18, chair Katherine Lehman purchased 1,500 shares at a price per share of $40, lifting her account's holdings to 5,500 shares. The cost of this investment, not including trading fees, was $60,000.
Stella-Jones pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share or 56 cents per share yearly, representing a current annualized yield of 1.4 per cent.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T)
On Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, director Ed Yurkowski sold a total of 54,048 shares at a price per share of $2.10 for two accounts, eliminating the holdings in both of these accounts. He sold 51,351 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (Yurkowski Joint Partner Trust), and divested 2,697 shares from his personal trading account. Proceed from these sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $113,000.