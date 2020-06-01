Monday’s Insider Report: Three REITs that are being purchased

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT-UN-T)
On May 21, chief financial officer Lesley Gibson invested over $101,000 in units of CT REIT. She purchased 8,000 units at a cost per unit of $12.70.
Plaza Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (PLZ-UN-T)
Between May 20-29, president, chief executive officer and trustee Michael Zakuta acquired a total of 80,000 units an average price per unit of roughly $2.91 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Plaza Z-Corp Properties Inc.). The cost of these purchases totaled over $232,000, increasing this account’s holdings to 8,374,349 units.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR-UN-T)
On May 20, Stuart Smith, who sits on the board of trustees, bought 10,000 units at a cost per unit of $11.2821, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $112,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)
Between May 20-25, Barry Symons – chief executive officer – Jonas Operating Group and the former chief financial officer of Constellation Software, sold a total of 3,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1,551.37, leaving 72,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totaled over $4.6-million.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
On May 19, Ted Harrison, executive vice-president – worldwide sales, exercised his options, receiving 7,266 shares at a cost per share of US$16.5825, and sold 7,266 shares at a price per share of US$40.0996, with 18,715 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded US$170,000.
