Monday’s Insider Report: Three well-known consumer stocks that company leaders are selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
On April 6, director Irfhan Rawji invested over $164,000 in shares of Canadian Western Bank. He acquired a total of 5,100 shares at a price per share of $32.25 for two accounts, initiating positions in both of these accounts.
Mr. Rawji was appointed to the board of directors earlier this year.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Ind. (ATD-B-T)
On March 30 and 31, co-founder and director Jacques D’Amours divested 31,400 class B (ATD-B-T) shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.09, leaving 222,050 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $1.3-million, not including trading fees.
On March 31 and April 1, Mr. D’Amours sold 25,000 class A (ATD-A-T) shares at an average price per share of roughly $40.76 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fondation D’Amours), reducing this particular account’s position to 485,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1-million, excluding commission charges.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On March 31, senior vice-president, general counsel and public affairs Martin Langelier exercised his options, receiving 6,300 shares at a cost per share of $62.685, and sold 6,300 shares at a price per share of $110 with 49,437 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $298,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On April 6, chief operating officer Johanne Choinière exercised her options, receiving 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $56.4948, leaving 66,000 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.9-million, not including any associated transaction fees.