Monday’s Insider Report: Trustee invests over $13-million in this REIT trading just below its record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU-UN-T)
Between Sept. 11-15, Daniel Drimmer invested over $13-million in units of this REIT. He purchased a total of 400,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $33.83 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 949,132 units.
Mr. Drimmer sits on the board of trustees. He is also the president and chief executive officer of True North Commercial REIT (TNT-UN-T).
Northview pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 13.58 cents per trust unit, or roughly $1.63 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.61 per cent.
The unit price is trading just below its record closing high.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)
On Sept. 11, Steve Sommerfeld divested 16,540 shares at a price per share of $35.14, leaving 2,192 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $581,000, not including commission charges.
Earlier this year, Mr. Sommerfeld left his position as the company’s chief financial officer.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On Sept. 15, president and chief executive officer Jean-Jacques Ruest exercised his options, receiving 32,780 shares at a cost per share of US$47.175, and sold 32,780 shares at a price per share of US$108.1812, leaving 232,618 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled approximately US$2-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Last week, we reported that James Cairns, senior vice-president – rail centric supply chain, exercised his options, receiving 5,188 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $88.37, and sold 5,188 shares at an average price per share of roughly $137.80 on Sept. 10. Net proceeds exceeded $256,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T)
On Sept. 10, Mario Szotlender, who sits on the board of directors, sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $5.55, reducing this account’s position to 173,600 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $166,000, not including commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.