Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a REIT that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG-UN-T)

On Dec. 22, Bruce Robertson, who sits on the board of trustees, invested over $361,000 in units of the REIT. He bought 22,900 units at a cost per unit of $15.80, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 211,900 units.

Over the past two months, the unit price has rallied over 7 per cent.

According to Refinitiv, this residential REIT has a unanimous buy recommendation from four analysts. Individual target prices are $20, $20.50, $22 and $23. The average one-year target price is $21.38, implying the unit price has 29-per-cent upside potential.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

On Dec. 23, senior vice-president – Canadian conventional field operations Troy Andersen exercised his options, receiving 9,500 shares at a cost per share of $44.16, and sold 9,500 shares at a price per share of $75.7124, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled nearly $300,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX-T)

On Dec. 23, vice-president of exploration Jon Grimwood sold a total of 121,322 shares at a price per share of $6 for two accounts, after which one account held 500,000 shares and a different account (LIRA) no longer held any shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $727,000, excluding trading fees.

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On Dec. 23, vice-president of exploration Rosy Fier exercised her options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.94, and sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.29, leaving 395,240 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $634,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.