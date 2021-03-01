Monday’s Insider Report: Trustee is buying this high-yielding REIT that’s hiked its distribution every year

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT-UN-T)
On Feb. 19, trustee Dean McCann invested over $309,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 20,000 units at a cost per unit of $15.48.
Mr. McCann is a strategic advisor to Canadian Tire Corporation and a director of Canadian Tire Bank.
CT REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.693 cents per trust unit or 80.316 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 5 per cent. CT REIT has increased its distribution every year since its initial public offering in 2013.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)
On Feb. 18, Steven Scotchmer, a director since 2000, sold a total of 4,500 shares at a price per share of $1,697.41 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $7.6-million, not including commission charges.
The share price recently retreated from record levels.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
On Feb. 16, president and chief executive officer Scott Thomson exercised his options, receiving 124,209 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $24.04, and sold 124,209 shares at a price per share of $30.8928. Net proceeds exceeded $850,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)
On Feb. 18, director Doug Whitehead sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $27.10, trimming this specific account’s position to 12,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $271,000, not including commission charges.
Between 2000 and 2008, Mr. Whitehead was the president and chief executive officer of Finning International Inc.
