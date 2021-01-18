Monday’s Insider Report: Two bank stocks seeing sales

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
isted below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T)
On Jan. 11, Mans Johansson invested over $800,000 in shares of Canfor Pulp Products. He purchased 108,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.42.
Mr. Johansson is the chief executive officer of Vida Group. In 2019, Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) acquired 70 per cent of the Vida Group of Sweden.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On Jan. 7, group head of global wealth management Glen Gowland exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $49.93, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $68.87, leaving 1,772 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $113,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
On Jan. 6, Mario Furlan, senior vice-president of real estate and specialized lending, divested 6,000 shares at a price per share of $30.11, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 17,934 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $180,000, excluding trading fees.
Capital Power Corporation (CPX-T)
On Jan. 11-12, senior vice-president of operations, engineering and construction Darcy Trufyn exercised his options, receiving 68,047 shares at a cost per share of $17.33, and sold 68,047 shares at an average price per share of approximately $36.17 with 79,648 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
