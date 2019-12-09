 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: Two dividend stocks that are being bought

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

On Nov. 29, chief financial officer Corey Code purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.249, lifting his account’s holdings to 62,463 shares. On May 1, Mr. Code assumed the position as the company’s CFO when Sherri Brillon retired from the company.

Year-to-date, the share price of this North American energy producer has declined 35 per cent.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1.875 cents per share.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On Dec. 2, James Singh, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $82,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 2,500 shares at a price per share of $33.05, increasing his portfolio’s position to 16,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 24 per cent.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.3 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 5 per cent.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)

On Dec. 2, David Desmarais, executive director – business integration, exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $20.12, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $42.32, leaving 500 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $133,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)

On Dec. 2, chairman of the board and the company’s former president and chief executive officer James Hill sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $12.8519 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.D. Hill Investments), leaving 7,491,480 shares in the account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $6.4-million.

Last month, between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, Mr. Hill sold a total of 500,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.73 from this account. Proceeds from these sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $6.8-million. ​

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies