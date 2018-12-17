Monday’s Insider Report: Two high-yielding stocks that insiders are buying on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

On Dec. 11, director Larry Edwards acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$25.47 for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a portfolio position.

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, director Adam Gray invested nearly $24-million in shares of NFI Group. He bought a total of 670,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.75 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Coliseum Capital Management, LLC), increasing the account’s holdings to 773,744 shares.

On Dec. 10, president and chief executive officer Paul Soubry invested over $166,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,0000 shares at a cost per share of $33.2863, lifting his account’s holdings to 352,440 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 4.3 per cent.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 35 per cent with the stock approaching oversold territory, the relative strength index (a technical analysis indicator) is at 33. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME-T)

On Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, vice-chairman Derek Stimson bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (512844 Alberta Ltd.), raising the account balance to 1,771,639 shares. The total cost of these purchases amounted to just under $875,0000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.25 cents per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.9 per cent.

The share price is down nearly 40 per cent year-to-date. The stock is now is oversold territory with the relative strength index (RSI) at 24.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T)

On Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, Benjamin Eshleman III, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 50,000 shares across two accounts, both of which he has indirect ownership.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7, vice-chair Mark Tullis sold a total of 10,000 shares, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 37,470 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1-million.

The following stock has had both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Dec. 7, Murray Strom, vice-president of flight operations, invested $60,000 in shares of Air Canada. He purchased 2,200 shares at a price per share of $27.29, initiating a portfolio position.

Previously, we reported that the corporate secretary Carolyn Hadrovic exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (3,708) at a price per share of $29.195 on Nov. 30 with 3,000 shares remaining in her portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $108,000.