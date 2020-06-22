 Skip to main content
Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) announced on Friday that its board has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan agreement with AST Trust Company (Canada) as rights agent.

"The rights plan has been adopted to ensure the fair treatment of all shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the company," it stated, adding that the move hasn't been adopted in response to any specific takeover bid "or other proposal to acquire control of Cineplex and the company is not aware of any such pending or contemplated proposals."

See also: Cineplex plans new direction after failed Cineworld deal

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T) announced that it has acquired a 75-per-cent interest in Metro Orlando Anesthesia Associates, LLC, a gastroenterology (“GI”) anesthesia practice in Orlando, Florida.

"Metro Orlando represents the Company's 27th acquisition, and provides anesthesia services to a single ambulatory surgery center. The transaction was financed through a combination of CRH's credit facility and cash on hand," the company stated.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) says its US division was named as a “partner of choice” by 12 major transit agencies across America for their successful project awards through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) low or no emission grant program.

"The 2020 low-no program selections, announced earlier this month, resulted in New Flyer's best-ever showing as an electric bus manufacturing partner of choice," the company stated. It said the program is administered through a competitive application process, and "exists to support the nation's transition to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles using advanced propulsion technology, which improves air quality and migrates riders to clean and reliable mobility. Funding can be used to purchase or lease zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities."

Jushi Holdings Inc. (JUSH-C) announced the receipt of binding subscriptions totaling approximately US$15.25-million for the issuance of 10-per-cent senior secured notes and warrants to acquire subordinate voting share. It said US$12.35-million has been received. 

The company said it also received non-binding indications of interest for up to an additional US$10-million of financing.  

Jushi chairman and CEO Jim Cacioppo subscribed for US$1.5-million of the notes with other insiders subscribing for US$3.35-million, the company stated.

It said US$15-million of the proceeds will be used to fund the cash portion of its acquisition of Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC, a Pennsylvania grower-processor owned by Vireo Health International, Inc. (VREO-C).

Under the terms of the agreement, Jushi will pay Vireo US$16.3-million in cash, a US$3.8-million seller note, and assume a US$17-million facility associated with a long-term lease obligation. No equity will be issued in connection with this acquisition, the company stated. 

