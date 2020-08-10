 Skip to main content
Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T) reported net investment income of $22-million for the second quarter ended June 30, down from $25-million the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net income of $11.5-million or 14 cents per share was down from adjusted net income of $13.6-million or 16 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $24.3-million and adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $161.2-million or $60.85 per share for the second quarter compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $56.6-million or $21.04 per share for the same period in 2019.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $6.3-million compared to $7.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $5.8-million in the latest quarter ended June 30.

The company said adjusted revenue was $7.5-million after taking into account its royalty entitlement related arrangements with Nurse Next Door Homecare Professional Services Inc.

Net income was $2.9-million compared to net income of $3.4-million a year ago. "Net income decreased due to lower income from operations and higher interest expense and finance costs, partially offset by the fair value adjustment on financial instruments," the company stated.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL-T) reported second-quarter sales of $356.9-million compared to $354.7-million over the same period last year.

It said the increase "was largely due to the company experiencing higher selling prices for its commodity products during the quarter which was offset by a significant decline in sales during April 2020 as a result of COVID-19."

Net earnings increased to $13.1-million or 12 cents per share up from $7.1-million or 6 cents per share over the same period last year “primarily due to increased gross margin.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

