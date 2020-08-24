Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) reported second-quarter net operating income of $69.9-million versus $70.5-million a year ago.
Its net income was $38.5-million versus net income of $83.7-million a year earlier.
Funds from operations (FFO) of $33.9-million or 19 cents per unit compared to $31.1-million or 22 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO to come in at 21 cents.
**
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR-T) announced plans to acquire Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH-X) for a total value of approximately US$45.8-million.
"This acquisition is very strategic for Nomad as it allows us to access a royalty on a top tier mining complex, operated by one of the largest gold operator in the world and located in Nevada, a leading mining jurisdiction," Joseph de la Plante, Nomad's chief investment officer said in a release.
The deal sees Coral shareholders receive 5 cents (Canadian) in cash and 0.80 of a unit of Nomad. The company said the amount payable to Coral shareholders represents a total value of approximately $1.21 (Canadian) per Coral share. The price is based on the closing price of $1.37 (Canadian) of Nomad common shares on the TSX on Aug. 21 and including the 6 cents (Candian) "estimated value per Coral share of the one-half common share purchase warrant included in each unit," the company said.
It said the the transaction represents a premium of approximately 45 per cent to Coral shareholders based on Friday's closing prices.
**
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) announced plans to acquire Re:Function Health Group Inc., a rehabilitation clinic network, with seven clinics and 35 specialists and "allied health professionals" across B.C.
"This acquisition represents a significant addition to the depth and spectrum of healthcare services provided by the CloudMD platform," the company stated.
It said the acquisition will be immediately accretive, with the clinics generating approximately $5.8-million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins exceeding 19 per cent over the last fiscal year ending Jan. 2020.
**
The U.S. unit of diversified Canadian miner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK-N) on Saturday denied a media report that said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to block its proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska early next week.
Politico reported on Saturday that Trump was planning to block the proposed Pebble Mine, which environmentalists argue would damage the surrounding salmon-rich habitat, and the people and wildlife that depend on it.
"We firmly believe that the implication pushed by Politico that the White House is going to kill the project is clearly in error, likely made by a rush to publish rather than doing the necessary diligence to track down the full story", Pebble Limited Partnership said in a statement.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) office in Alaska is planning to hold a conference call on Monday with groups connected to the proposed mine to discuss its decision, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
"It appears that the normal process continues to move forward", Pebble Limited Partnership said, adding the USACE was going to publish a letter on Monday.
"Based upon our ongoing interaction with the USACE, we believe the letter will discuss the need for a significant amount of mitigation for the project's wetlands impacts," it said.
-Reuters
