Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG-T) and Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER-T) announced that Auryn has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited in connection with a bought deal private placement financing of an aggregate of 7,500,000 subscription receipts of the company to raise gross proceeds of $22.6-million.

The subscription receipts will be exchanged for common shares of Auryn concurrently with completion of the recently announced transaction whereby Auryn will acquire Eastmain after spinning-out Auryn’s Peruvian operations to Auryn shareholders.

The Eastmain transaction will create Fury Gold Mines Ltd. a developer of Canadian gold projects. It will also result in two additional new independent companies holding Auryn’s Peruvian projects, the company stated. It said the sale of subscription receipts will fulfill a principal condition of the Eastmain transaction.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T) announced that it has entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155-million with NAL Resources Ltd. and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T).

Whitecap said it will issue Manulife 58.3 million Whitecap common shares in exchange for all the issued and outstanding NAL shares. It said Manulife will own approximately 12.5 per cent of the combined entity.

“The transaction is a continuation of Whitecap’s long-term strategy of consolidating assets in its core operating areas,” the company stated.

Whitecap also said NAL’s production and lands overlap more than 80 per cent of its current asset base “and provides for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities in west central Alberta, west central Saskatchewan and southeast Saskatchewan, enhancing our exposure to economically compelling plays which we currently operate.”

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) announced the appointment of John Rim as chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. Mr. Rim is currently the CFO at Bitfarms Ltd. and has close to 25 years of experience as a business executive in varied finance and leadership roles across multiple industries, including the technology sector, the company said.

“Appointing a permanent CFO has been one of my top priorities since joining Quarterhill and I’m very pleased to bring someone with John’s experience and expertise onto the team,” said Paul Hill, CEO of Quarterhill.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T) announced that it has sent a letter to Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) proposing a combination transaction “that would be expected to result in significant cost synergies and drive substantial accretion across all financial metrics for both Obsidian Energy and Bonterra.”

Obsidian and Bonterra have been engaged in “periodic discussions” around a potential friendly business combination transaction since at least January of 2019, the company stated in the letter.

