Editor’s note: This week marks the return of the daily small caps roundup. Please let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story.

Liquor and cannabis retailer Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T), which is being bought by Sundial Growers Inc., said its third-quarter same-store liquor sales from continuing operations came in at $145.4-million, 5 per cent lower than the year-ago period.

Sales were $184.6-million versus $177-million a year ago and below analysts’ expectations of $193.7-million, according to S&P Capital IQ. Its net loss was $3.7-million or 4 cents per share versus a profit of $1.1-million or 3 cents a year ago.

**

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (AHC-T), a private label manufacturer of personal care products such as soap and hand sanitizer, reported third-quarter revenues of $31.5-million and $115.4-million down from $90.2-million a year ago.

The company said last year’s revenue was higher amid a surge in demand for its products during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the demand “has now returned to comparatively lower levels and is expected to accelerate into fiscal 2022.”

Net income was $2-million or 3 cents per share down from $28-million or 38 cents a year ago.

The company announced earlier this month that it plans to be acquired by Anjac SAS in a $327-million all-cash deal.

**

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-T) reported third-quarter property revenues of $20.7-million versus $15.1-million a year earlier. Net operating income was $14.1-million compared to $9.9-million a year ago.

The REIT reported a net loss of $12.1-million versus a profit of $4.8-million a year ago.

Adjusted funds from operations were $9.1-million or 17 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared with $6-million or 18 cents per unit a year ago.

**

Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T), an investment company focused on the mining sector, reported third-quarter revenues of $4.8-million down from $5.1-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $48.2-million or 56 cents per share compared to earnings of $15.9-million or 14 per share a year ago.

“Dundee made significant progress in the third quarter of 2021 against all three of our strategic pillars: doing more mining deals, rationalizing our legacy portfolio of non-core assets, and streamlining our cost structure,” stated CEO Jonathan Goodman in a release.

**

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) reported third-quarter revenue of $15.9-million compared to zero revenues a year ago. The company said commercial production started in August.

Its net loss was $13.2-million or 3 cents per share versus a loss of $9.7-million or 2 cents a year ago.

**

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-T) reported a net loss of $9.1-million or 8 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of $2.5-million or 2 cents a year ago.

The company said the loss in the most recent quarter included primarily $8.7-million in exploration and project investigation costs and $3.1-million in general and administrative costs, partially offset by a gain of approximately $2.5-million resulting from the use of marketable securities for the purposes of facilitating intragroup funding transfers.

**

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI-T), which manufactures and sells agriculture equipment, reported revenue of $58.4-million for its fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $63.9-million a year.

Its net loss was $700,000 or 3 cents per share compared to a loss of $12.4-million or 49 cents a year ago for the same period in 2020.

**

More to come

