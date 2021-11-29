Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T), a producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, announced that Arjang Roshan will be stepping down as the company’s president and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

Mr. Roshan will continue to act as a strategic advisor to the company’s board of directors, the company stated. It also said Gervais Jacques has been appointed interim president and CEO. He is the former managing director of Rio Tinto Aluminum and currently serves as chairman of the board of Nemaska Lithium and Airex Energy, and is a board member of Alliance Magnesium.

**

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (NGEX-X) reported a net loss of $1.5-million or a penny per share for its third quarter versus a loss of $1.7-million or a penny per share for the same period a year earlier.

The company said the year-over-year decrease in net loss is mainly due to funding gains realized in the latest quarter and the write down of the Nacimientos properties during the 2020 comparative period following its decision to withdraw from its option to earn into the properties in August 2020.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.