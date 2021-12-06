Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) announced today that it has acquired the financial solutions business and certain assets from Telus Corp. (T-T) for $500 million.

The company didn’t disclose the acquisition multiple but said it believes that it will be able to achieve “post-synergy returns that are consistent with the company’s targeted return model.

Dye & Durham also said it closed the previously announced $1.8-billion senior secured credit facility. It used the proceeds from the new facility to repay down a loan facility of about $239-million, finance the acquisition of the Telus business, with the remaining amounts intended to be used to finance its continued acquisition strategy.

High Tide Inc. (HITI-X) announced an at-the-market equity offering program that allows it to issue up to $40-million of common shares from treasury to the public from time to time at its discretion, subject to regulatory requirements.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds, if any, to fund two specific strategic initiatives it is currently developing, to support the growth and development of its existing operations, to fund future acquisitions as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) announced it has launched on-demand quick delivery to “key highly dense neighborhoods” in Montreal.

The company said the service is available through the company’s new micro-fulfilment centre in the city’s downtown and will deliver orders to customers in approximately 30 minutes.

Goodfood also said it launched the delivery of alcohol in Toronto through its existing micro-fulfilment centre.

Optiva Inc. (OPT-T), which makes software for the telecommunications industry, announced late Friday that Ashish Joshi has resigned as chief financial officer effective Dec. 31, 2021 “to pursue a new opportunity.”

He will stay on with the company in an advisory role to assist with the preparation of its annual financial statements “and ensure a smooth transition,” the company stated.

Optiva also announced on Monday that five directors of the company, and its president and CEO John Giere and Mr. Joshi, have recently purchased 64,129 common shares of Optiva, representing a total investment of just under $1.3-million.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. The company said the OTCQX market is designed for “established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies.

“Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors,” it stated.

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN-X) announced an increased investment in the company by Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) from approximately 12 per cent to 17.5 per cent.

Lithium Americas has also elected to exercise its right to appoint a member to the board of Arena, Ignacio Celorrio, who is currently president of Latin America for Lithium Americas.

Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM-X) announced the signing of an exploration investment protection agreement with the government of Ecuador for the Cangrejos project in that country.

The agreement covers an investment commitment by Lumina totalling a minimum of US$36-million for the period 2019-2024 and also covers past investments the company has made in Ecuador. The agreement also extends to any additional investments made by Lumina during the term and beyond, the company stated.

The company said it has invested about US$18-million from Jan. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2021 in Ecuador and just completed a financing to continue work on drilling and engineering to complete a prefeasibility study by early 2023.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T) announced an agreement with Talisker Resources Ltd. to acquire royalties for $7.5-million in cash.

They include: an additional 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on all minerals produced from the Bralorne property increasing Osisko’s total NSR royalty interest on Bralorne to 1.7%; a 1.5% NSR royalty on all minerals produced from the Ladner property which was recently acquired by Talisker through its purchase of New Carolin Gold Corp; and a future 1% NSR royalty on all minerals produced from the Golden Hornet property, which becomes effective should Talisker exercise its option to acquire control of Golden Hornet.

