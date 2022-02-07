Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Middlefield REIT IndexPlus ETF (IDR-T) announced a special distribution will be made to holders of record as at the close of business on Feb. 11. The company said the special dividend is being paid as a result of the upcoming merger of Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund into the fund and “the successful performance” of the fund.

The REIT said the fund it’s expected that the special distribution will be approximately 8.5 cents per unit, which will be automatically reinvested in additional units to be determined based on the net asset value per unit as of Feb. 11.

“Immediately following the issuance, the units of the fund will be automatically consolidated such that the number of units will remain unchanged from the number outstanding immediately prior to the special distribution,” it stated.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (NUAG-T) reported a net loss of US$1.3-million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 versus a loss of US$1.8-million or a penny per share a year ago.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (RECO-X) announced that it and certain of its current and former officers, directors and third-party contractors have been named as defendants in two “almost identical purported class action lawsuits” filed by company shareholders. It said the suits were filed in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York.

“The lawsuits were filed in the wake of a third, almost identical lawsuit identified by the company in an October 28, 2021, press release and subsequently voluntarily dismissed by that plaintiff on November 9, 2021,” the company stated, adding that the pending lawsuits have been consolidated by the court, which appointed a lead plaintiff and lead counsel to represent the purported class members. The company said it intends to “vigorously defend the lawsuits.”

