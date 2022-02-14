Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-T) announced a flow-through financing of about $19.2-million to fund continued exploration of its Fox Complex in Ontario’s Timmins area.

The financing includes 14.5 million flow-through common shares, as per Canada’s Income Tax Act, priced at $1.325 each. All figures are Canadian.

**

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-CN) announced late Friday that its chief revenue officer Tracy McCourt, is resigning as of March 4.

**

MORE TO COME

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.