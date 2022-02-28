Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) announced it will acquire Falko Regional Aircraft Limited, an regional aircraft lessor, for US$855-million. It also announced a “strategic equity investment” from Brookfield Asset Management.

Chorus said the Falko transaction includes US$445-million of cash and about US$410-million in debt “that will remain with the relevant target entities.” The combined company will have a total of 353 owned, operated, and managed regional aircraft and Chorus anticipates having 32 airline customers in 23 countries.

Chorus also said Brookfield has agreed to invest US$374-million in the company as part of the deal, including US$300-million of preferred equity and US$74-million of common equity.

“The acquisition of Falko is transformative for Chorus, creating a world premier full-service provider in regional aviation,” stated CEO Joe Randell, adding that the equity investment from Brookfield “is an important endorsement of our strategy and simultaneously reduces leverage.”

**

Perseus Mining Ltd. (PRU-T) announced an agreement to buy the remaining interest in Orca Gold Inc. (ORG-X) in a deal valued at $215-million. The value includes $17-million in cash paid to acquire its initial 15 per cent equity interest and $198-million in Perseus shares to acquire the outstanding 85 per cent equity interest.

The companies said Orca shareholders have been offered 0.56 Perseus shares for every Orca Share held and that the offer of 89.6 cents per Orca share is a 62.9-per-cent premium to the last closing price of Orca shares.

Orca’s board unanimously recommends that the shareholders vote in favour of the transaction, the company stated.

**

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $412.5-million compared to $411.3-million over the same quarter a year earlier.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $10.3-million compared to net earnings of $17.6-million over the same quarter a year earlier the company stated.

EBITDA was $17.4-million compared to $29.4-million a year earlier.

**

Taat Global Alternatives Inc. (TAAT-CN) announced plans to acquire Hlnd Holdings, Inc., the parent entity of a convenience and tobacco wholesaler based in Ohio.

The company said the deal is valued at about $8.9-million, including about $2.3-million in debt. The $6.6-million purchase price (after debt) includes about $1.3-million in cash and the rest in Taat shares, the company stated.

Hlnd has a network of more than 5,000 convenience stores through its direct and indirect relationships with independent and corporate retailers as well as a network of regional sub-distributors, the company stated.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.