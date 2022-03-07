Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ.UN-T) announced rental revenue of $67.2-million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $70-million a year earlier.

Net operating income was $3.6-million, or 8.9 per cent lower than the same period in 2020, the company stated. “The decrease was primarily due to a decline in net recovery revenue due to temporary rent adjustments provided to support tenants and a $1.2-million impact from straight-line rent and lease surrender fees,” the company stated.

**

Geodrill Limited (GEO-T) announced an increase in its semi-annual dividend to 3 cents from a penny per share “reflecting the financial performance of Geodrill and our commitment to recognize and return capital to our long-term shareholders.”

The dividend does not qualify as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes the company noted, given that it’s incorporated in the Isle of Man.

**

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced that it has filed a summary judgment application in the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, seeking an expedited, pre-trial, final determination of its liability claims against Falkbuilt Ltd., Falkbuilt, Inc., Mogens Smed, Barrie Loberg, and others.

“In the action, Dirtt seeks, among other things, an order restraining the defendants from competing with Dirtt, a judgment for its losses and damages, and an accounting and disgorgement of the defendants’ gains from their wrongful misconduct,” the company stated in a release.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.