Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) reported an increase in its quarterly dividend from 25 cents per share to 30 cents per share, as well as a one-time special dividend of $1.50 per share paid by April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31.

The company also reported revenue of $84.7-million for its fourth quarter compared to $89.8-million for the same period in 2020. The expectation was for revenue of $92.7-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Profit in the quarter decreased to $25.3-million or 40 cents per share from $30.9 million or 49 cents per share during the same period of 2020 “primarily as a result of the lower revenues and increased expenses,” it stated in documents filed on Sedar.com. The expectation was for profit to come in at 50 cents per share.

In a release, the company said it anticipates shipping approximately 6.6 million tons in the first quarter compared to 7.7 million tons for the same period in 2021. It said first-quarter volumes have been impacted by difficult winter weather conditions affecting both terminal operations and rail deliveries.

**

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) announced an agreement to acquire a 50-per-cent ownership interest in a retirement residence consisting of 186 private-pay suites in Saskatoon.

Sienna said it will acquire the asset in partnership with Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., which is acquiring the other 50-per-cent interest of the asset, with Sienna acting as the manager of the property.

Sienna said its share of the purchase is approximately $36-million and will be financed from the proceeds of its recently announced equity offering and some previously announced dispositions as well as draws on its existing credit facilities.

**

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) announced that its interest in Reunion Gold Corp. (RGD-X) has decreased just below 10 per cent following the completion by Reunion of its bought deal private placement common share offering.

Barrick said it didn’t participate in the private placement and continues to own 81,150,000 common shares of Reunion.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.