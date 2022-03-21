Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $51.2 million, compared to $18.1-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $53.4-million.

Its net loss was $10.5-million or 8 cents per share versus a loss of $22.7-million or 9 cents a year earlier.

**

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU-T), which owns and operates the majority Keno Hill Silver District in Yukon, reported fourth-quarter revenue from mining operations of $2.8-million versus nil a year earlier.

Its net loss was $9.1-million or 5 cents per share versus a loss of $15.8-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

**

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-T) announced that Mike Gorenstein will return to the company as CEO, effective today, in connection with Kurt Schmidt’s retirement.

Mr. Gorenstein, who will also take on the roles of chairman and president, previously held these positions until September 2020, when he transitioned to the executive chairman role. He is also a co-founder of the company.

**

DeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFI-NE) announced that its subsidiary Valour Inc. has created a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to support the distribution of an asset-backed product program.

“We have now entered into the agreements to start the process and work on our new issuance program,” stated CEO Tommy Fransson. “With this, Valour will be able to access institutional clients, several of the most important exchanges and also offer a broader product range all across Europe.

**

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) announced it has completed an agreement to amend and restate its existing syndicated senior secured credit facilities with its bank group, led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities. The term loan facility was adjusted from $924-million as of the May 31, 2021 amendment to $549-million, reflecting principal repayments made since the term loan was last amended.

**

Nova Cannabis Inc. (NOVC-T) reported sales of $47.6-million, a 176-per-cent increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Its net loss was $5.1-million or 9 cents per share compared to a loss of $3.2-million or 9 cents a year earlier.

**

Playmaker Capital Inc. (PMKR-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$7-million compared to nil a year earlier and ahead of expectation of US$5.8-million.

Its net loss was US$3-million or a penny US per share versus a loss of US$102,000 or a penny per share a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com.

**

Propel Holdings Inc. (PRL-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$41.2-million up from US$22.4-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$40.9-million.

Its net loss was $2.2-million or 6 cents per share versus a loss of $1.1-million or 5 cents a year earlier.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.