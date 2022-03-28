Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) announced Friday that its chief executive officer, Wade Barnes, had resigned and that it had tapped its majority owner, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., for a $75-million loan, adding to a string of disappointments for one of the first Canadian companies to lead an unprecedented surge of technology IPOs last year.

The late Friday announcements accompanied yet another underwhelming quarterly financial report from the Winnipeg agriculture technology vendor since it went public just over one year ago.

Farmers Edge said it booked $13.3-million of revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $19.1-million in the same period a year earlier as the total number of acres covered monitored by its technology fell by 15 per cent, to 18.9 million, from a year earlier. Analysts on balance had expected revenue to hit $17-million in the quarter.

Farmers Edge booked a net loss of $19.7-million in the quarter, or 47 cents a share, while its adjusted operating loss more than tripled year over year, to $16.2-million.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MMED-NEO) announced late Friday that its chief financial officer David Guebert will be retiring from his position on March 31.

MindMed said it has retained an executive search firm to assist help the board find a new CFO “with expertise and experience in the U.S. biotech market.”

