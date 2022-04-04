Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG-T) announced it has secured content distribution agreements with multiple iGaming operators as part of the supplier license it received from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. The company also said it has several more deals in the pipeline.

“The agreements contemplate a broad range of its proprietary, exclusive iGaming content and will be announced as Bragg’s customers, including several well-known iGaming brands, go live in the newly regulated Ontario iGaming market, which opens today,” it stated in a release.

**

IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) announced the purchase of Florida-based architectural firm RLC Architects, which it said will bring “significant experience across the industrial, residential, commercial, education and interior architecture sectors.”

**

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VERY-X) announced on Monday that CEO Mitchell Scott’s employment “has been terminated effective immediately.” The company also announced that James Davison has resigned as chief research and development officer and as a member of the board of directors.

The company said it has created a temporary executive committee of senior executives that will be used to “review and approve key organizational, financial, operational and strategic decisions for the company.” A search for a new CEO is underway, the company stated.

**

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) announced the launch of one-hour delivery in Ottawa. The company said its ongoing expansion into groceries “is a natural fit.”

**

Invesque Inc. (IVQ-T) announced the closing of three separate sales transactions totalling approximately US$75-million that occurred in late March and early April.

They include a vacant memory care community in Port Royal, South Carolina, two seniors housing communities with 99 units in New York and four transitional care skilled nursing facilities comprised of 339 beds in Texas.

“This flurry of transaction activity is a continuation of our established strategy of reducing our investment concentration in skilled nursing and strengthening our balance sheet,” said Scott White, company CEO.

**

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T) announced a strategic renewable natural gas and feedstock partnership with Rimrock RNG Inc. and Rimrock Cattle Company Ltd., one of the largest cattle feeding operations in North America.

The company said the partnership will secure feedstock supply for Tidewater Renewables’ RNG and Renewable Diesel business units “while also accelerating the diversification of the corporation’s low carbon intensity fuels product offering.”

The company said the partnership will provide a “material addition” to its RNG production capabilities and “is expected to be secured by 10 to 20-year offtake agreements with investment-grade counterparties.”

**

