Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU-T) announced a $13.1-million non-brokered private placement offering. The company said the offering includes about 7.47 million common shares for $1.75 per share each. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund the continued ramp-up of mining operations at Keno Hill.

**

Electra Battery Materials Corp. (ELBM-X) reported a net loss of $15.5-million or 3 cents per share in the fourth quarter. That compared to a loss of $2-million or nil per share in the same quarter a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com.

**

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP-X) announced that the petition for judicial review of the Nevada State Engineer’s extension of Water Right Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 was dismissed with prejudice by the Fifth Judicial Court of Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company said acquired the permit from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp., for use at its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.

“The permit allows for the appropriation of the public waters of the State of Nevada in the amount of 1,770 acre-feet of groundwater per year for mining, milling and domestic use. This amount represents the largest single volume of permitted water available in the Clayton Valley, which is a fully appropriated hydrogeographic basin,” the company stated.

**

Simply Better Brands Corp. (SBBC-X) reported preliminary first-quarter sales of US$12.1-million compared to US$2.5-million a year earlier. The full financial results for the first quarter of 2022 will be reported on May 30, the company stated.

**

VitalHub Corp. (VHI-X) announced a multi-year regional licensing agreement with NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands. The agreement is for its subsidiary Transforming Systems. “This sale to NHS England and NHS Improvement Midlands marks one of the largest regions to have licensed the Transforming Systems solutions,” stated Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp., in a release.

