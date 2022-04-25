Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) reported preliminary results for the first quarter, including revenue exceeding $120-million. That’s above expectations of $116.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The company also said operating adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed $20-million, and shareholder free cash flow is expected to be approximately $10 million.

“We are pleased to report that Well is on the cusp of delivering its best-ever quarter of revenue performance in Q1, which is generally a quarter that is adversely affected by seasonality,” said CEO Hamed Shahbazi stated in a release.

**

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) announced that it has awarded the structural building contract for its electric arc steelmaking facility to Hamilton-based Walters Group Inc. Walters will be responsible for fabricating and erecting the main building structure in addition to the necessary dust collection hoods.

“Today’s announcement marks another significant milestone in our path to become Canada’s top producer of green steel,” said Michael McQuade, Algoma’s CEO.

**

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VERY-X) announced former Nestlé executive Matthew Hall as interim CEO, effective May 2. He has also joined the board of directors.

“A Vancouver resident, he has served on the boards of several companies in the plant-based food space, most notably Burcon Nutrascience and Agrifoods International,” the company stated.

The company also said Ana Silva has resigned from the board and her position as president, interim CFO and corporate secretary, effective April 22.

**

