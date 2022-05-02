Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) hiked its dividend and reported first-quarter revenues of $233.6-million up from $160.3-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $208.6-million.

Its net loss for the quarter was $56.4-million (or net income of $30.4-million excluding warrant valuation loss) compared to net income of $89.4-million in 2021 (net income of $7.5-million excluding warrant valuation gain).

Cargojet also said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent to 28.6 cents per share.

**

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$174.7-million up from US$164.9-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $163.4-million.

Its net loss was US$7.8-million or a penny per share versus a profit of US$15.1-million or 2 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at a profit of 2 cents which was in line with expectations and compared to a penny per share a year ago.

**

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T) announced plans to acquire Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR-T) in a deal valued at US$590-million.

The company said it has also agreed to acquire nine royalties and one stream from BaseCore Metals for US$525-million. Sandstorm has partnered with Royalty North Partners Ltd. to sell a portion of a copper royalty acquired in the BaseCore Transaction and retain a silver stream on the asset as part of the deal.

**

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC-X) reported first-quarter revenue of $40.8-million, up from $24.7-million a year earlier.

Net income of $3.4-million or a penny per share compared to $447,000 or nil per share a year ago.

**

Good Natured Products Inc. (GDNP-X) reported revenue of $22.9-million for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $5.3-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $21-million.

Its net loss of $4.2-million compared to a net loss of $3.2-million a year ago.

**

Voxtur Analytics Corp. (VXTR-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $38.8-million, representing a 548-per-cent increase over a year earlier. The result was in line with expectations.

Its comprehensive loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $12.7-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of $904,000 or a penny per share a year ago, according to documents filed on Sedar.com

**

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T) announced that it has acquired Cambrian Trailer Rentals Ltd., a fleet of 150 rental units and associated rental agreements that has serviced southern Alberta for more than 40 years. “The acquisition broadens Black Diamond’s range of sizes and types of units offered in the southern Alberta market including smaller mobile units and containers,” it stated.

**

