Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-T) announced a four-year labour agreement with the Unifor union, representing most of the hourly employees in the company’s Canadian pulp and paper operations. The agreement-in-principle is subject to member ratification. The collective agreement covers approximately 700 employees, the company stated.

Nova Resources Corp. (NVO-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $31.9-million from the sale of 13,364 ounces of gold at an average realized price of US$1,887 per ounce.

That compared to revenue of $7.7-million from the sale of 3,497 ounces of gold at an average realized price of US$1,742 per ounce.

The company reported a net loss of $12.9-million or 5 cents per share in the quarter versus a profit of $1.1-million a year ago.

