Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB-X) announced a $9.3-million private placement.

The gold exploration company said it has received initial commitments from Quebec institutional funds in connection with the financing for up to 5.3 million units of Probe at a price of $1.75 each.

Each unit includes one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to buy one common share for $2.40 for 24 months. The stock closed at $1.81 on Friday.

The company said the proceeds will be used to further explore and develop its assets in Quebec.

**

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-T) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a contract for $8.7-million for a renewable natural gas project in the United States owned by an international energy company.

“This contract win marks the third project within 18 months for this customer that Greenlane has successfully bid,” it stated, adding the project owner and location aren’t being disclosed at this time.

