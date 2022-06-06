Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) issued a corporate update on Monday, including plans to use all of its near‐term free cash flow to reduce its term debt and inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

“The transition of enterprise value to equity holders is materializing and is expected to unlock significant shareholder value,” the company stated, adding that it’s “committed to further enhancing shareholder returns by utilizing free cash flow and cash balances for share buy-backs or dividends once its debt target is achieved.”

The company also announced that it will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index on June 20.

VitalHub Corp. (VHI-T) announced a multi-year licensing agreement to provide an electronic medical record solution to provincial adult correction facilities across Ontario. The agreement is for an initial six-year contract term and an option to extend for four additional years, the company stated.

“For VitalHub, this agreement is an important and meaningful event,” the company stated.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced the departure of Jennifer Warawa as its chief commercial officer and Jeffrey Calkins as its chief operating officer and interim co-CEO.

The company said the search for a permanent CEO “remains a top priority” and expects to have a permanent CEO in place “no later than July.”

