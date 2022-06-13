Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T,TCL.B-T) announced its TC Media division has acquired ERPI (Éditions du renouveau pédagogique inc.) from Pearson. ERPI is a Québec educational publisher founded in Montréal in 1965 and acquired by Pearson in 1989.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy as it complements TC Media’s educational products offering, both print and digital, and provides an opportunity to further grow ERPI’s brand alongside our brands such as Chenelière Éducation, Beauchemin and Modulo,” stated Patrick Lutzy, president of TC Media.

**

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT-T) announced a $50-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to buy 5.4 million common shares for $9.25 each. The stock closed at $9.87 on the TSX Friday.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continued expansion of the Kainantu Gold Mine, exploration and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

**

RIV Capital Inc. (RIV-X) reported a net loss of $17.3-million or 12 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The result compared to a loss of $21.5-million or 13 cents a year ago.

**

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has ordered 95 Xcelsior 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer of America Inc. in the final year of its existing five-year contract, which includes one base year and four option years.

**

Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG-T) announced that it will appoint Yaniv Sherman as its new CEO, effective July 1. The company also announced that Mr. Sherman’s appointment marks the conclusion of the board’s review of strategic alternatives announced in November 2021. Mr. Sherman joins Bragg Gaming Group from 888 Holdings plc, where he served as a senior vice-president

**

