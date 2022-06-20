Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

The Lion Electric Co. (LEV-T) announced a cross-border “at-the-market” (ATM) equity program that allows it to “issue and sell, from time to time through a syndicate of agents,” newly issued common shares of the company for a total sale price of up to US$125-million at its discretion.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from any share sales “to strengthen its financial position, and allow it to continue to pursue its growth strategy, including the company’s capacity expansion projects in Joliet, Illinois and Mirabel, Quebec.”

**

Slate Office REIT (SOT-UN-T) announced a renewal of its existing normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to buy back up to 10 per cent of its public float. The REIT also announced an at-the-market equity program to issue, at its discretion, up to $40-million to the public.

“Management believes it is prudent to have numerous capital allocation strategies available to it,” it stated. “Management may determine that using the NCIB to return capital to its unitholders at a particular time is in the best interest of the REIT, which will increase unitholder value, and that such purchases constitute a desirable use of the REIT’s funds.”

