Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC-X) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CWC Energy Services (USA) Corp., has closed the acquisition of three high-spec AC triple drilling rigs for US$7.4-million. The company said the acquisition further expands its presence in the U.S., increasing its active drilling fleet to 22 drilling rigs.

CWC also said it has informed its syndicated lenders that it will be exercising its accordion feature to expand its credit facilities.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced late Friday that its senior financial officer Stephen Clark is on extended leave for health reasons. In his absence, Carson Urlacher, senior accounting officer has assumed Mr. Clark’s responsibilities, the company stated.

