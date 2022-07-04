Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Voyager Digital LLC, the operating platform of Voyager Digital Ltd. (VOYG-T), announced that it temporarily suspended trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards, effective at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 1.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one given current market conditions,” said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager. “This decision gives us additional time to continue exploring strategic alternatives with various interested parties while preserving the value of the Voyager platform we have built together.”

The company said it will provide additional information “at the appropriate time.”

**

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) announced that its subsidiary, Tundra Process Solutions Ltd., has acquired the valve business of Powell Canada Inc.

“The acquisition adds substantially to Tundra’s valve servicing capabilities, including field-level support, and increases our geographic reach,” stated Tundra CEO Ash Allers.

**

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI, made an equity investment in Star Waste Systems, LLC for a majority interest in the company.

Star Waste is an independent solid waste management company servicing the Greater Boston Area, the company stated, adding that the investment “builds on Clairvest’s 16-year track record in the environmental services industry.”

**

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP-Q; GPV-X) reported revenues of US$4.3-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to US$4.7-million a year ago.

Its net loss was US$7.1-million or 32 cents US per share versus a loss of US $2.8-million or 13 cents US a year ago.

**

More to come

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.