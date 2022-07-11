Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Great Bear Royalties Corp. (GBRR-X) announced an agreement to be acquired by Royal Gold, Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $200-million or $6.65 per share on a fully diluted basis. The transaction price is a 51-per-cent premium to its closing price of $4.40 on Friday.

“After a thorough strategic review process, we are very pleased to provide this all-cash premium offer to our shareholders,” stated Great Bear CEO Calum Morrison. “Following the acquisition of Great Bear Resources by Kinross Gold Corporation for approximately $1.8-billion in early 2022, interest in Great Bear Royalties has been significant.”

**

Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it was unable to recommend Canadian software firm Dye & Durham Ltd’s (DND-T) revised takeover bid of A$4.57 per share, but will continue to engage with it to obtain a better offer.

The rejection comes just days after Link said it would consider the revised bid, which values it at A$2.34-billion ($1.60-billion).

The latest bid was upped from Dye & Durham’s prior offer of A$4.30 apiece, which was itself slashed by nearly a quarter from the original proposal of A$5.50 per share made in December.

- Reuters.

Full story here

**

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT-T) announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough device designation for the company’s Toraymyxin device. The company said the device is “a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause septic shock.”

The program provides patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up their development, assessment and review, the company stated, “while preserving the statutory standards for premarket approval, 510(k) clearance, and De Novo marketing authorization, consistent with the Agency’s mission to protect and promote public health.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.